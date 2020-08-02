PATRICIA S. BLAESING "Patsy"
On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Patsy died at her home with family by her side. She was 75 years old. Beloved wife of Eric Blaesing. Loving mother of Jason Blaesing, and his wife, Brenna. Patsy graduated from University of Virginia School of Nursing in 1966 and worked as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room for most of her career before retirement. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, August 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA, followed by a Life Celebration Service at 2 p.m.. She will be buried Thursday, August 6, in Lexington, VA at the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
