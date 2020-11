Patricia A. Sagon of Washington, DC passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved partner of Charles Miller and predeceased in death by her parents, Philip Sagon and Martha (Silverstein) Sagon. Funeral services will be held privately at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.