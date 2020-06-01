PATRICIA SALMON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Louise Salmon  
On May 25, 2020, Patricia Louise Salmon passed away at her Fairfax home from heart problems associated with Alzheimer's Disease, her devoted and adoring husband of nearly 44 years, Michael D. Salmon was by her side. She was born, the second of six siblings, to Robert B. James and Alma C. James of Bealeton, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bobby Lee. Patricia graduated from Cedar Lee High School and attended Bridgewater College before starting her career with the Department of the Navy at the Bureau of Naval Personnel in 1962. She moved to the Office of the Secretary of the Navy in 1965 where she served with dedication and distinction and was awarded several distinguished service citations before her retirement in 1999. With Patricia, family came first. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, step-mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She was understanding, loving and outgoing to all with whom she came in contact. Everybody loved and adored her. She is survived by her husband, four siblings, Dr. Linda B. James of Springfield, Virginia, Shirley D. Gahm (Jacob) of Ripon, California, Thomas G. James (Audrey) of Goldvein, Virginia, Donald J. James (Brenda) of Goldvein, Virginia; four step-children, Catherine L. Boggess (Henry) of Hanover, Virginia, Michael P. Salmon (Mary Jane) of Lorton, Virginia, Richard D. Salmon (Robin) of Fairfax, Virginia, Marianne G. Lynch (Jim) of Chalfont, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Sara, Brian, James, Cynthia, Kyle, John, Ashley and Colin; and two great grandchildren Stuart and Avery. Patty deeply touched the hearts of all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, at a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved