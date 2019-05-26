

PATRICIA ANN SCHEER



Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, peacefully passed away May 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two children Betty and Robert, along with her five grandchildren, Aaron, Bryan, Hannah, Emily and Sarah.

Pat was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. As a young adult, she relocated to the Washington area where she married her late husband, Favis Scheer. Pat and Favis spent the next 50 years in Silver Spring, Maryland where they dedicated their lives to their children.

She enjoyed sitting with friends and family, sharing stories and drinking wine. Pat held court at every social gathering. Her witty sense of humor, zest for life in the most authentic fashion, and unconditional belief that everyone should be happy, were infectious values that drew everyone to her.

Family and friends are invited to Robert and Jeanette's home in Rockville, Maryland on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., where we will reminisce, tell stories, grieve and laugh in honor of our "Beautiful Nana Pat'.

