Patricia Donahue Schleifer
Of Chevy Chase, MD died at home on her 88th birthday, November 22. Pat was born in Elmira, NY and moved to Washington, DC where she met the love of her life, William J. Schleifer, whom she married May 9, 1953. She is the hero of our family and cherished mother of Doug, Brian and Paul Schleifer, Babby Landon (Elmo) and Karen Schleifer (Sean). The "perfect" and much adored grandmother to Brett, Hailey, Patrick, Coleman, Chris, Elizabeth, Jackie, Riley, Isabel, Sadie, Jack, Charlie and Lola.
Friends will be received at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Friday, November 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3630 Quesada St., NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support research for Retinitis Pigmentosa at fightingblindness.org
