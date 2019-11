Patricia Donahue Schleifer



Of Chevy Chase, MD died at home on her 88th birthday, November 22. Pat was born in Elmira, NY and moved to Washington, DC where she met the love of her life, William J. Schleifer, whom she married May 9, 1953. She is the hero of our family and cherished mother of Doug, Brian and Paul Schleifer, Babby Landon (Elmo) and Karen Schleifer (Sean). The "perfect" and much adored grandmother to Brett, Hailey, Patrick, Coleman, Chris, Elizabeth, Jackie, Riley, Isabel, Sadie, Jack, Charlie and Lola.