PATRICIA RALSTON SCHOTT
(Age 70)
Of Arlington, VA, passed away December 22, 2019 at home. Patty was the daughter of the late James and Mary Ralston. She was raised in Masontown, PA and graduated from Penn State University
. Adored by her students, Patty retired as an Arlington County school teacher.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, her sisters, Janice, Kathy, Terry, Nancy, and Shelley, her brother, Jim, and her stepchildren, Allison and Jeffrey. Lovingly nicknamed Mimi by her grandchildren, Elliott and Theodore, Patty will be dearly missed by her family and devoted friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, 3601 Russell Rd., Alexandria, VA 22305 at 11:30 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Together Rising, (togetherrising.org
), a nonprofit organization that assists women, children, and families in crisis.