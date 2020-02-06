

Patricia Kelley Scissors



Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home of complications stemming from Parkinson's Disease on January 30, 2020. She was 77 years old. Pat was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on March 25, 1942, to John and Mary (Golden) Kelley. She graduated from Camp Hill High School in 1959 and later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University's School of Nursing in 1963 and a Master of Social Work from Howard University in 1973. She is survived by her son, Matthew Mullen of Vermont, and three grandchildren.

Pat is also survived by her five siblings, Peggy Tierney of Colorado, Polly (Jack) Kluttz of Arizona, Pam (Bill) Farrand of Virginia, John Kelley of Pennsylvania, and Michael Kelley of California, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dick" C. Scissors, to whom she was married for 25 years. Dick was survived by his sons, Derek (Marci) Scissors of Maryland and Curtis Scissors as well as two granddaughters.

Pat enjoyed a 40-year career in nursing and social work. She spent the better part of 30 years working in various roles for the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Maryland, ending her time there as the Director of Resident Services. Pat loved her work and dedicated her life to advocating for those she felt needed a voice. Among notable accomplishments throughout her career, Pat served on the Montgomery County Welfare Reform Task Force and as a member of Montgomery County's Homeless Management Team.

Pat had a wonderful sense of humor and adventure. She loved nothing more than spending late afternoons on the beach in Avalon, New Jersey, where the Kelley family gathers every August. Pat was an easy conversationalist and, along with Dick, loved to discuss current events and world affairs. Pat and Dick were married in Cape Town, South Africa where Dick served as U.S. Consul General. Pat treasured the many thoughtful and devoted friends she made during all stages of her life.

The family would like to thank Pat's dedicated and loving caregivers who cared for her in the past several years, including the hospice care she received from Jewish Social Services Agency. A memorial service celebrating Pat's life will be held in the spring.