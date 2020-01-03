

Patricia Edna Bates Scofield



Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Bates, Sr., and Dorothy Bates; and brother, John Bates, Jr. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, one son, Clarence Scofield, IV (Tonika); three granddaughters, Kennedy Rebecca, Trinity Patricia and Ellington Joy. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Foster and Vanessa Bates; one brother, Bruce Bates (Patty); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Way of the Cross Church of Christ, 1800 Hazelwood Dr., Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment National Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.