Patricia Mary Sebunia (Age 72)
Of Springfield, VA passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019. Loving wife of Joseph Peter Sebunia; mother of Joseph (Amanda), Robert (Heather), Kimberly, and Christopher; beloved sister of Sandra, William, David, and Susan; grandmother of Brianna, Griffin, and Owen. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Monday September 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Raymond of Peñafort Roman Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Rd., Springfield, VA, On Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Raymond of Peñafort Roman Catholic Church.