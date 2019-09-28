The Washington Post

PATRICIA SEBUNIA (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA SEBUNIA.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond of Peñafort Roman Catholic Church
8750 Pohick Rd.
Springfield, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Patricia Mary Sebunia (Age 72)  

Of Springfield, VA passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019. Loving wife of Joseph Peter Sebunia; mother of Joseph (Amanda), Robert (Heather), Kimberly, and Christopher; beloved sister of Sandra, William, David, and Susan; grandmother of Brianna, Griffin, and Owen. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Monday September 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Raymond of Peñafort Roman Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Rd., Springfield, VA, On Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Raymond of Peñafort Roman Catholic Church.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.