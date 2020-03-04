Patricia J. Slater (née Crupi)
Passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA at the age of 71. She is survived by her daughter, Randa of Fredericksburg; son, James of Indianapolis; granddaughters, Abigayle and Keely of Indianapolis; and one brother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carmelo and Veneranda Crupi, who she loved more than anyone; parents, Joshua and Delores Crupi, and two siblings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .