Patricia Smith
PATRICIA MAHONEY SMITH (Age 89)  
Originally of Camden, NJ later of Hyattsville, MD, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hillhaven. Loving mother of Christine (Mike) Brett, Patricia (Kevin) Copley, Theresa (Aaron) Young and Margaret (Patrick) McGovern. Incredible grandmother to seven grandchildren and a treasure trove of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Road, Beltsville, MD, Tuesday, October 6, 10 a.m. Final resting place Gate of Heaven Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband of 23 years, Francis D. Smith.www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
