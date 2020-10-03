Patricia Smith

Originally of Camden, NJ later of Hyattsville, MD, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hillhaven. Loving mother of Christine (Mike) Brett, Patricia (Kevin) Copley, Theresa (Aaron) Young and Margaret (Patrick) McGovern. Incredible grandmother to seven grandchildren and a treasure trove of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Road, Beltsville, MD, Tuesday, October 6, 10 a.m. Final resting place Gate of Heaven Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband of 23 years, Francis D. Smith.