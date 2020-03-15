Patricia A. Staniford (Age 90)
On Friday, March 13, 2020 of Germantown, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jerry L. Staniford; loving mother of Mark E. (Deborah) Staniford, Barbara A. Staniford and Brenda L. Perry; grandmother of Joshua (Lisa) and Jarrod; great-grandmother of Eleanor. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., where a service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park.