Patricia A. Staniford (Age 90)



On Friday, March 13, 2020 of Germantown, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jerry L. Staniford; loving mother of Mark E. (Deborah) Staniford, Barbara A. Staniford and Brenda L. Perry; grandmother of Joshua (Lisa) and Jarrod; great-grandmother of Eleanor. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

