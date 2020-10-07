1/
PATRICIA Stephenson
Patricia Ann Stephenson  
Patricia Ann Stephenson was called to rest on Monday, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 43 years to her husband Dennis W. Stephenson, Jr. Her love and commitment to her husband's care amazed all whose lives they touched and inspired together. She was a Washingtonian, born and raised, with a love for the city that never left her. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, reading, and doing the Washington Post crossword puzzle every day. She is survived by her son Dennis; daughter-in-law Cindy; three grandchildren Greg, Kelly, and Wade; two great-grandchildren, and her three siblings, Ed, Marie, and John. All will miss her dearly. Memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. No service planned.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2020.
