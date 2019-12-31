

PATRICIA Stoker



Passed away on December 20, 2019 after a short illness. Trish is survived by her partner, John Good; daughter, Ann Stoker of Portland, ME; son, Gregory Stoker; former husband, Jim Stoker, of Austin; mother, Ann Black; brother, Roger Black; and sister, Katherine Black of Maryland.

Trish was born in Bethesda, Maryland on March 29, 1960, where she lived until moving to Austin in 1996 with her husband and children. She attended the University of Maryland and grew up enjoying the beaches and natural areas of the east coast whenever possible.

Trish loved nature and spending time with friends hiking, walking, biking, and cooking. She so appreciated the support of the Austin Shambhala Sangha, friends, and especially her caring Partner, John Good, whose unwavering support sustained and nourished her. She enjoyed volunteering for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Boys and Girls Club of Austin, and at the Shambhala Center. Donations to these organizations are appreciated. She thanked all those she knew for the profound love and care she felt during her life.

A private service will be held in Austin, Texas in January.