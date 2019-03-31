PATRICIA E. TAYLOR MORGAN
Peacefully passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband, Eustis Morgan; loving children, Gale Newton (Lewis) and Yusef Taylor; grandchildren, Siera Bronson (Keith), Justin and Troy Hall, Khalid and Khadijah Taylor and Morgan Newton, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.