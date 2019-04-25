

PATRICIA BALFE TYNAN



Pat Tynan, of Annandale, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 while in palliative care at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Pat was in the company of her husband and friends; her brother and nephew from New York visited her on Saturday and Sunday. Born on September 27, 1934 in New York. She was a native of Brooklyn, graduated from St. John's University in 1956, and put her Bachelor's degree to use teaching in Bedford-Stuyvesant's PS 28 until she earned her Master's and became the guidance counselor.

In 1966, Pat met and married Navy Lieutenant, Doug Tynan, before his next overseas assignment, returning to counseling taking a week of R&R in Hawaii. They moved the following year to Norfolk, Virginia. She got to visit parts of southern Europe when Doug was in port. Subsequently they spent three years in Naples, Italy, then finally settling in Fairfax County, Virginia.

An excellent hostess, Pat welcomed many to her table who have remained friends for many years. Her soft spot was the bachelors who were assigned with Doug but lived on-base and knew where there was always another spot at Pat's table with American, Italian and sometimes other international dishes. If you were invited and Pat knew your favorite, you may very well have found it on the menu.

Pat is survived by her husband Douglas Tynan; her brother, Edward Balfe (NY); sister-in-law Jane O'Connor (CT); two nieces and four nephews as well as the latter's seven children.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28 and Monday, April 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 7401 St. Michaels Ln., Annandale, VA. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to would help her rest in peace.