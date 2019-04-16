PATRICIA WAKE

PATRICIA McLAURINE WAKE (Age 69)  

Answered the call to her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019 at her home in Bowie, Maryland. Survived by her husband George Vinson Wake and her children Brian (Shani), Dana, and Stacy Wake; and one grandson, Dylan. Viewing will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD 20706, until service begins at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home of Landover, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2019
