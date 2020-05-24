Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA WARD. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



PATRICIA WARD

Patricia Ward, born on December 19, 1949, in Sydney, Australia, passed away on March 29, 2020, at the Washington Hospital Center, from complications resulting from a heart attack. She is survived by her husband Dave, sisters Leone, Janet, Elizabeth, Angela, and Selena. Her father, Leonard, mother Una, sister Diane, and brother Michael predeceased her. Patricia and Dave were married in Perth, Australia, in 1978, and Trish subsequently followed Dave to every one of his military postings, where she obtained employment each time, starting again at every new assignment and working her way up the organization. Patricia and Dave relocated to the US in 1986, where Patricia held many secretarial jobs of increasing importance until she became the office manager for a large local law firm. Patricia was a devoted wife who worked very hard at her job but also spent most of her remaining time caring for Dave (despite her ailments). Patricia was an avid and highly skilled knitter who made many lovely garments for friends and co-workers. She was unfailingly kind and thoughtful to everyone, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, even her beloved wildlife around her home. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations: Salvation Army , Veterans Moving Forward, and the Humane Society of Fairfax County Inc. Details of the memorial service will be provided later.

