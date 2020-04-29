

Patricia Jackson Warren

(Age 84)



Passed away on April 17, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD and recently moved to Atlanta, GA to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Patricia is one of two children born to the late Gordon Jackson and Willie Jane Furlow of the Greater Hartford Connecticut area. For 35 years she served in human resources at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC. She was a member of Colesville United Methodist Church. Patricia Warren is preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Jackson; and husband, John Warren. She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Perkins (Rod); son, Cliff Warren (Jennifer); and five grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, GA.