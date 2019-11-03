Patricia Ann Weiler
(Age 85)
Of Oakland, MD, died on October 30, 2019. Pat is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Weiler, her daughter and son-in-law Judith and Sean Casey of Olney, Maryland, her son, and daughter-in-law, David Weiler and Leslie Bellas of Abu Dhabi, UAE, and four grandchildren, Alexander and Katharine Weiler and Nicholas and Elizabeth Casey. Visitation on Sunday, November 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A. 21 N 2nd St, Oakland, MD 21550. On Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m., St. Peter's the Apostle Catholic Church, 208 S 4th St, Oakland, MD 21550 will hold a mass for Pat followed by interment. The family appreciates donations to the in place of flowers.