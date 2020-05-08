Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA WEISSENBORN. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

WEISSENBORN Patricia O'Brien Weissenborn Patricia O'Brien Weissenborn, 100 years young, passed away after a gallant battle with the Covid-19 virus on May 1, 2020 at Greenspring Community in Springfield, VA. Pat lived a full and enriching life, right down to the end, both mentally and physically. She was known and admired for her sharp mind, beautiful smile, and her witty conversation. She was born to Edward P. and Gertrude Kelley O'Brien on December 6, 1919. Her grandfather Daniel O'Brien had fought in the Civil War. She spent her early years in Plevna and Baker, Montana. She was only 9 when her father died months before the start of the Great Depression. After attending college on a scholarship at Great Falls College [MT] she taught at a one room schoolhouse. She moved herself and later her family to Portland, Oregon where she worked as a reservations clerk with United Airlines. During WWII, she met a dashing Navy pilot, Donald Weissenborn, and they were wed in October of 1946 at the Naval Chapel in Annapolis, MD. She raised five children through many moves as a Navy wife. She and Don moved to Falls Church, VA in 1962 when Don was assigned to the Pentagon, where they retired. All five children lived nearby for almost 40 years, allowing three generations to celebrate holidays and birthdays together. They enjoyed traveling internationally and after Don's death in 1991, she continued to enjoy cruising with her friends and traveling with her children and grandchildren. She was overjoyed to celebrate her Centennial birthday with a bagpiper and Irish band. She was fiercely proud of being 100% Irish. She greeted and chatted with the many friends from over the decades who were thrilled to help celebrate the long life of this special lady. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Donald, her only son Brien Weissenborn, great grandson Bradley Bailey and son-in-law, Gerry Coan. She is survived by her four beloved daughters, Kelley Weissenborn, Casey (Pat) Finn, Tina (Wayne) Villeneuve, and Moira (Rich) McCormick; and her daughter-in-law, Linda Weissenborn. Also her loving grandchildren, Lauren Weissenborn, Matthew Weissenborn, Katie Coan, Daniel Finn (Julia), Brandon Bailey, Brittany Bailey, Callan McCormick and Kerrigan McCormick. She is also survived by her nephew, Joe O'Brien; and nieces, Eileen Isham, and Carolyn O'Brien and their spouses and children. A memorial service will be planned as quarantine protocol allows. Burial services at Arlington National Cemetery next to her beloved husband and a celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to a . Please sign the family guestbook online at https://

