

PATRICIA WENTWORTH



Pat, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. She lived a full life and traveled the far corners of the world during her lifetime with her loving husband of 50 years by her side. She was an avid reader and writer of short stories, and was especially fond of antique restoration, enjoying the thrill of the hunt during her many visits to estate sales. She will be missed greatly. The Wentworth's will receive family and friends immediately following the service at their home in Reston from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .