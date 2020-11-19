1/
PATRICIA MAY WHITLOW  
Patricia May Whitlow, of Fairfield, PA died Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Ministries, Emmitsburg, MD.A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 256 Tract Rd., Fairfield, PA with Fr. Peter DiTomasso Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass Wednesday at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at: monahanfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
NOV
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
