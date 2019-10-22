The Washington Post

Patricia Wigmore

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Wigmore.
Service Information
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
10103 Georgia Ave.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
10103 Georgia Ave.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Patricia Crilley Wigmore (Age 61)  

On Monday, October 21, 2019 Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Robert Wigmore; loving mother of Sean and Sarah Wigmore; sister of Kathleen Fulmer (Joel), Eileen Griffiths (Scott), Francis (Ellen), Mary, James (Alyssa), Ann Davis (John) and Michael (Janet). Also survived by her brothers-in-law, Gerald (Bridget) and Kenneth (Pamela). Patricia loved all of her many nieces and nephews as well as her family and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10103 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD. where Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The National Brain Tumor Society or Montgomery Hospice. Please sign the guest registry at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2019
