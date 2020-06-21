PATRICIA WILLIAM



Patricia Holloway Williams (Age 75)

Passed away on Monday June 8,2020 at Castles of Love Assisted Living Community in Bowie, Maryland. A native of Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Mildred D. Holloway and the widow of Ornett Williams. She was a member of the Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church of Washington, DC. She was a graduate of the Windsor Mountain High School and Parsons School of Design. She is survived by one son, Jonathan F. Piersol of Arlington, VA; one Step daughter, Deborah Ferguson of Foley Alabama, four grandchildren, Ms. Ariese S. Piersol, Mr. Malik A. Piersol, Mr. Ethan J. Piersol, and Ms. Denise Ferguson, and two great-grandsons, Mr Malik Ferguson and Mr Omari Carter, and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Stewart's Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Tuesday, June 23 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery in Laurel Maryland.



