WILLIAMS PATRICIA EILEEN WILLIAMS March 30, 1944 - March 10, 2020 A native of Washington, DC, Patricia E. Williams graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in Washington. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of George Washington University with a major in history and education and received a Master's degree in Organization Development from the University of Maryland University College and a Certificate in Archives Management from American University. Her distinguished career began at the National Trust for Historic Preservation where she was Archivist and Education Coordinator. In 1983 she became the Director of Accreditation at the American Association of Museums (AAM) and in 1991 she was appointed Vice-President of Policy and Programs. In that capacity she oversaw five departments providing programs and services to 13,000 members throughout the country. Among the projects she directed were the definitive A Museum Guide to Copyright and Trademark; a workbook and video on Museums and Americans with Disabilities; and a series of tourism forums that influenced the tourism industry's perception of cultural and heritage organizations. She also represented AAM in efforts to design policies and practices to identify objects in museums that were taken unlawfully during the Nazi era. In 2001 she became the Chief Operating Officer of Americans for the Arts and was later Director of Citizenship Membership. In recent years she was a Principal of Cultural Resources Management Group and served as Interim Executive Director of Sewall Belmont House, home of the National Woman's Party, and Interim Development Director for Preservation Maryland, as well as developing a master plan for the preservation of the Edgar Alan Poe house in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a 1976 alumna of the Attingham Trust Program for the Study of Historic Houses and Collections in the United Kingdom and in 2009 Pat was elected to membership in The Museum Group, a prestigious organization for professionals in the field. Pat was an active participant in local preservation efforts. She was a founder of the D.C. Preservation League and was instrumental in acquiring landmark designation for the Almas Temple on Franklin Square in Washington. A resident of Mount Rainier Maryland, she was a founding member of the Mount Rainier Community Preservation League that succeeded in designating Mount Rainier as a National Register Historic District. In addition she served as Chair of the Board of the Accokeek Foundation and was a founding member of the Maryland Heritage Alliance and served on the board of Preservation Maryland. Her parents Charles R. Williams and Mary Montgomery Williams predeceased her. She is survived by her two brothers Charles Michael (Judith) Williams of Wilmington, NC and Joseph A. (Beckee) Williams of Martinsburg, WV; three nieces: Jane (William) Altman of Chicago; Kathryn (Kevin) Traver of Bethesda, MD and Ann Brooke (Nathaniel) Cavanaugh of Wilmington, NC; grand-nieces and nephews: Colleen, Megan, Michael and Patrick Altman; Abigail, Devon Mary and William Cavanaugh; and Benjamin Traver; as well as friends Johann F. Klodzen and James A. Coriden and her best dog: Danny Duggan. She was a mentor and patron of many aspiring students who esteemed her wise counsel and convivial collegiality as she helped advance their careers. All who knew Pat and her warm generous spirit mourn her passing from us. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael Archangel Parish, 1513 Dunster Road, Potomac, Maryland at a date in April to be announced later. Please contact

