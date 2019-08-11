

PATRICIA SWEENEY WINKLER



Kensington, MD, Patricia Sweeney Winkler, age 91, passed away due to complications of a stroke at ManorCare Potomac on July 31, 2019.

Pat was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 9, 1928 to the late John Malcolm (Capt. USN) and Catherine Ferry Sweeney. As a young girl, she lived with her mother and stepfather Andrew P. Lawton (Capt. USN) in China and the Philippines prior to World War II. She was a mother of two sons, Navy wife for over twenty years and enjoyed a great career in the Montgomery County library system. She dearly loved the US Naval Academy and was especially proud of her Irish heritage. In retirement she took dozens of classes on Shakespeare and history and played bridge with her friends at least twice a week.

Pat is survived by her sons, Cornelis (Anne) Winkler III of Lakeland, FL and Charles R. (Dorothy) Winkler of Nags Head, NC; grandchildren, Julia (Zachery) Bennett of Blowing Rock, NC and Ryan S. (Allison) Winkler of Richmond, VA; and great grandchildren, Grace Bennett and Ruby Winkler.

Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA.