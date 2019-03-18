Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA WITZEN. View Sign



Patricia GREER Witzen (Age 85)

Passed on March 11, 2019 at her home in Arlington, VA. She was born in 1933. She was the last of eight children of John William Greer and Hannah Carpenter Greer. She was born on a Tobacco Farm on the Potomac River in Charles County, MD. Mother of Herbert Kenly Witzen. Her children Stephen James Witzen, Christopher Lee Witzen, and Johanna Greer Witzen predeceased her. In 1974, after the death of her husband Herbert Kenly Witzen, born in Baltimore 1928, Patricia returned to GPO (Government Publishing Office) as a secretary to support her four children. She became an Inspector General - DOD (Department of Defense), at the Pentagon. Pat traveled the world inspecting US military and related intelligence gathering facilities. She spread her enormous capacity to love and support to anyone lucky enough to cross her path. Her longtime friend and partner Peter Dale Schroeder shared her trips abroad, but most important was always there for her these last 35 years. Funeral service is at St. Ignatius of Loyola, Hilltop, MD on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

