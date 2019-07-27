

Patricia Drennan Zeh

"Pat" (Age 92)



Of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on July 23, 2019, in Williamsburg. Pat was born on March 1, 1927 in Brookly, New York, to William and Olga Drennan. She attended St. Agnes Academic High School, graduating in June 1946. That same year, on June 29, she married her husband, Theodore G. Zeh, Jr., "Ted", a recent graduate of the United States Military Academy and newly commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United State Air Force. The following 29 years took Pat and Ted on numerous Air Force assignments, with many years spent in the Washington, DC area. Pat was an active volunteer at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland with the Family Services Association and assisted with the "Welcome Home" campaign for returning POWs from the Vietnam War. She was also a Red Cross Volunteer and received the Andrews Air Force Base Annual Red Cross Volunteer of the Year Award for 1979.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Susan Donnelly (William Foreman), granddaughter, Cassie Robinson (David Cartwright), three great-granddaughters, and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Drennan, her brother, William Drennan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Ted, her daughter, Nancy Z. Robinson and son-in-law Kerry L. Robinson.

A private memorial service will be held in Williamsburg, Virginia. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Meyer, Virginia, date and time to be determined.