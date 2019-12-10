The Washington Post

Patrick Chaconas

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral
36th St. & Massachusetts Ave. NW,
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Patrick Nicholas Chaconas  
(Age 85)  

Of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine C. Chaconas; father of Angelique (Nick) Margarites and Nick Chaconas; grandfather of Christopher and William Margarites, Alex, Lucas and Andrew Chaconas. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36th St. & Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC, Saturday, December 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to VA Volunteer Services, 50 Irving Street NW, Washington, DC, 20422.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 10, 2019
