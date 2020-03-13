The Washington Post

PATRICK DiGENNARO (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK DiGENNARO.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Camillus Church
1600 St Camillus Dr
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

PATRICK ARTHUR DiGENNARO (Age 58)  
September 31, 1961 - March 6, 2020  

Patrick Arthur DiGennaro of Hyattsville, MD was called to rest on March 6, 2020. He was a devoted father, son, brother and companion. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving mother, Maria "Donna", his beloved children Alexis and Blake, his brothers Anthony and Terry and his loving partner LaDonna. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur DiGennaro. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and many other family members. A viewing will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W. SIlver Spring, MD 20901 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday March 15, 2020. Services will be Monday March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Camillus Church 1600 St Camillus Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20903. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 270,Columbia, MD 21044.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.