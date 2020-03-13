

PATRICK ARTHUR DiGENNARO (Age 58)

September 31, 1961 - March 6, 2020



Patrick Arthur DiGennaro of Hyattsville, MD was called to rest on March 6, 2020. He was a devoted father, son, brother and companion. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving mother, Maria "Donna", his beloved children Alexis and Blake, his brothers Anthony and Terry and his loving partner LaDonna. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur DiGennaro. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and many other family members. A viewing will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W. SIlver Spring, MD 20901 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday March 15, 2020. Services will be Monday March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Camillus Church 1600 St Camillus Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20903. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 270,Columbia, MD 21044.