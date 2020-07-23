1/1
PATRICK ELLIS
PATRICK C. ELLIS  
Passed peacefully on July 16, 2020, of complications from the coronavirus. He was a radio show host at WHUR- FM in Washington, D.C. for more than four decades. His parents Ida Delaney Ellis and Roy Alexander Ellis, and his brother Roy M. Ellis preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Green Ellis of Churchton, Md., two daughters Susan Cooper of Landover, Md. and Adina Ellis Cato (Bobby Cato, Jr.) of Washington, D.C; three grandchildren, Aaron and Lindsey Cooper and Cassius Cato; nephew Roy "Chip" Ellis; great nephew Clayton Ellis; sister-in-law Patricia Ellis; and a host of relatives, friends, colleagues, and a vast radio listening audience. A community celebration will be held at a later date. INTERMENT PRIVATE. www.mcguire-services  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Debra Reid
Friend
July 23, 2020
my condolences goes out to his family,he will be truly miss.
Sharon ward
July 23, 2020
To the family of Patrick Ellis. May God continue to bless you. Mr. Ellis touched the hearts of many people. As he announced your name for your birthday or for an event you were hosting on the radio, he said it as though he knew you. I met Mr. Ellis at the Northern Virginia Baptist Center in Gainesville, Virginia when he served as the Master of Ceremony for the Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia. We appreciated his love of gospel music and his love of people.
Rest in peace.
Marva Atwater
July 23, 2020
To the late Patrick Ellis. My late mother Evangelist Barbara Robinson would send her list to Patrick faithfully every week for him to announce many birthdays deaths and anniversaries. You would of thought they worked side by side. She loved the fact just to hear her names mentioned on WHUR every Sunday morning. Many of our friends would call my mother to add to her list because they knew that they would be heard on WHUR. We surprised our mother by having Patrick to come to service and she was elated to finally meet Patrick Ellis, the man behind the mic at WHUR. My mother and Patrick are reunited together. Blessings to you and you family From Evangelist Barbara Robinson family Gainesville Virginia
Karen Lee
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God comfort the family of Patrick Ellis and all the WHUR Gospel Spirit listeners all around the world. My family will miss him. We are listeners from Florence/Hartsville, South Carolina.
Leo/Cynthia Aaron
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kimberly Williams
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosa Francis
