

Patrick Scott Gentzel



Passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 24. He was born July 28, 1995 in Silver Spring, MD to his loving parents, Kenneth William Gentzel and Robin Rene Gentzel. Patrick lived a short, vibrant and adventurous life, had a heart of gold and an amazing sense of humor. Spending time with his dear friends was a significant part of his life. He had a passion for fishing since he was a youngster, was awarded his black belt in karate at a young age, had an interest in cars and talent/hobby for mechanically fixing them. He enjoyed vacationing every summer with family and extended family in Cape Hatteras, NC. Patrick was cherished and loved by so many, and will be deeply missed; but, his fond memory will live on in their hearts forever. Patrick is also survived by his older brother, Kevin Gibney Gentzel; grandparents, Donna Gentzel and Samuel Saks; predeceased by grandparents, Charles Gentzel and Mary Ann Saks. Also survived by 14 aunts and uncles; 24 cousins and countless friends. A Memorial service is planned, but not currently scheduled. Details will follow at a later date on this website. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.