

Patrick William Gray (Age 54)



Of Spotsylvania County passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cheryl Gray, who worked for the F.B.I. in Washington, DC for 33 years.

Patrick's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

