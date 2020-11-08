1/1
PATRICK HANNAN
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANNAN Patrick Jeremiah Hannan "Jerry" Patrick Jeremiah "Jerry" Hannan, 98, of Alexandria, VA, died on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born March 17, 1922, the youngest child of the late Patrick "Frank" Hannan and Lilian Keefe Hannan. He is survived by his wife, Margaret T. "Peggy" Hannan; four children, Cathy Hotka (Michael), Peg Laramie (Kip), Marilyn Hannan and Tom Hannan (Cheryl); and two grandchildren, Katie Tomko (Eric) and John Hotka. A third-generation resident of Washington, DC, Jerry was the last survivor of his generation. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mrs.Mary Mahoney, and six brothers, John, Dr. Francis, William, Archbishop Philip M., Thomas, and Denis. Jerry attended Immaculate Conception School, St. John's College High School and received his B.S. in Chemistry and M.S. in Organic Chemistry from Catholic University. Jerry was especially devoted to the Catholic faith, and he attended daily Mass for decades. Jerry worked for the Geophysical Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution during World War II. After completing his M.S. degree, he conducted research at the USDA Laboratories in Beltsville, MD, and the Engineering Research and Development Laboratories at Fort Belvoir, VA. In 1956, he joined the Naval Research Laboratory from which he retired in 1987. To continue sharing his expertise with younger scientists, he worked part-time at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency until 2006. Jerry's greatest joy was his family. He was proud of his siblings, his children, and grandchildren, and he enjoyed spending time with each of them. Jerry was an active member of the Thomas Edison Toastmasters during his 31 years at NRL. In 2006 he published a book Serendipity, Luck and Wisdom in Research, a topic in which he had been interested throughout his professional career. He was a passionate baseball fan who grew up going to Griffith Stadium. He was thrilled when baseball returned to DC, and his lifelong dream came true when the Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 4001 Yuma St, Washington, DC. The family welcomes friends and relatives to share socially distant greetings and remembrances at St. Ann's starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests a tribute gift in his memory to DC Catholic Charities at Catholic Charities, ATTN: Honorary Gifts, 924 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001. Friends are invited to sign the guestbook at www.DeVolFuneralHome.comwww.DeVolFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved