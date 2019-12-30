

Patrick KennEth Jadin

"Ken" (Age 77)



Of Washington, DC. died on December 1, 2019, of an aortic dissection. He passed away after a brief hospital stay in North Carolina, where his family was gathered for Thanksgiving.

Ken was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October, 24 1942. After graduating from Abbot Pennings High School in De Pere, Wisconsin, Ken was the first in his family to attend college. Without ever previously leaving Wisconsin he attended and graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Architecture in 1965, choosing this school because of its connection to his favorite architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. Ken later received two masters degrees, in Architecture and City Planning, from the University of Pennsylvania in 1967, where he made lifelong friends. He taught Architecture and City Planning at the Howard University School of Architecture and Engineering for 25 years, where he had many beloved students. During this time Ken also had a small private architecture practice.

Ken believed in the power of local groups to make a difference in their communities. One of his proudest achievements was working with his friends John Wiebenson, Jim Goodell, and Tunny Lee designing the structures for Resurrection City for the Poor People's Campaign in 1968.

Throughout his life, Ken loved teaching and enjoyed working with all of his students. He was a life-long avid Green Bay Packer fan, and loved telling stories of sneaking into the old Packer City Stadium as a child and sitting through the cold of the Ice Bowl with his brother Gary. Photography was one of Ken's favorite hobbies and he had ample opportunity to photograph many buildings and landscapes during his many travels. He was a devoted father and grandfather who doted on his granddaughters.

He leaves his wife of almost 49 years, Leslie Moore Jadin; his son, Alex Jadin and his wife, Katherine Piggott-Tooke and their daughters, Lucy and Phoebe Jadin; his daughter, Evelyn Jadin and her wife, Mary Griffin; his brother, Gary Jadin and his wife, Kaye Jadin; his sister, Gloria Peters and her husband Dick Peters; his sister-in-law Carol Jadin; his beloved teacher Sister Daniel; and many other family and friends who love him. He was predeceased by his brother Neil Jadin, mother Gladys Jadin, and many beloved Aunts and Uncles.