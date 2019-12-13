The Washington Post

PATRICK JENNINGS CHANIN

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Columba's Episcopal Church
4201 Albemarle St, NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Patrick Jennings Chanin  

Died in Woronora, Australia, on November 21, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1977, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Margaret and Mike Chanin, and grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by his wife, Jessica and children, Dylan and Amelia.
Patrick was a leader of the Woronora community. He coached youth soccer and basketball teams. Patrick was dedicated to those around him and, above all, his family. He was full of life and left us too soon.
In addition to his wife and children and his parents, Patrick is survived by his sister, Herma Louise Chanin (Lance Pearson) of Victor, Montana, and his brother Henry Chanin (Samantha) of Rockville, Maryland, as well as five nieces and nephews.
A service in celebration and thanksgiving for Patrick's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albemarle St, NW, Washington, DC, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Rescue Alliance, Washington, D.C. https://www.humanerescuealliance.org/
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 13, 2019
