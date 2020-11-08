Dear Linda, Debbie, Grandma, and Scott,

Our hearts go out to each one of you. Pat was a courageous, welcoming, kind, intelligent, loving man. I was saddened to read the news. God’s love is everywhere, so His blanket of Love surrounds not only Pat, but each of you as well bringing you love, comfort and peace. We want to express our love and also our joy and gratitude for knowing such a special man. Love to each of you. With deepest sympathy and love,

Libby, Maddie, and Matthew

Libby Kusko

Family