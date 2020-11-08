Patrick F. Johnson (Age 71)
Of Wesley Chapel, FL passed away November 4, 2020. He was born November 25, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to Francis and Marcella Johnson. He graduated Magnum Cum Laude from Strayer University earning his Bachelor of Computer Science. In 1988 he retired from USAF, Strategic Air Command with Looking Glass, Blue Eagle and Night Watch. He worked in the private sector for various contractors from 1988 to 2013. Joined Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) in 2013 and retired in 2018. He dearly loved his children and had a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren. He was the "Smoker King" and loved spending time with his family and spreading his wings on his Harley. Preceded in death by Pat's oldest son, Richard, brother, Allen J Johnson, and father, Francis O. Johnson. Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda; children, Christopher (Michelle) Johnson, David (Carly) Johnson and Brian Johnson; grandchildren, Dylan, Keagan, Kellan, Kiernan, Kelsey, Reid, and Grant Johnson; mother, Marcella M Johnson; sister Debbie (Mike) Kusko; sister-in-law, Lynda, other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, co-workers and couch companion, Sadie. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Moffitt Cancer Center or Wounded Warriors
Organization in Pat's memory. Visitation will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, FL with a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.