Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK KENNON. View Sign Service Information National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 (703)-560-4400 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

KENNON PATRICK EVETTS KENNON Patrick Evetts Kennon died at his home in Falls Church on May 1, 2020. The cause of death was heart disease. Born July 11, 1933 in Hobbs, New Mexico, he was the son of Patrick A. R. Kennon and Christine E. Kennon. As a child, Pat lived in New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma before moving to Chicago, where he picked up his lifelong love of sailing on the shores of Lake Michigan. He graduated, Phi Beta Kappa, from Southern Methodist University (SMU) with a BA in Social Studies and then enlisted in the Air Force at the time of the Hungarian Revolution. As part of his training in Air Force Intelligence, he was sent to

KENNON PATRICK EVETTS KENNON Patrick Evetts Kennon died at his home in Falls Church on May 1, 2020. The cause of death was heart disease. Born July 11, 1933 in Hobbs, New Mexico, he was the son of Patrick A. R. Kennon and Christine E. Kennon. As a child, Pat lived in New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma before moving to Chicago, where he picked up his lifelong love of sailing on the shores of Lake Michigan. He graduated, Phi Beta Kappa, from Southern Methodist University (SMU) with a BA in Social Studies and then enlisted in the Air Force at the time of the Hungarian Revolution. As part of his training in Air Force Intelligence, he was sent to Indiana University in Bloomington to learn Hungarian. While there, he met his future wife, Josephine (Jo), and they married in 1955 after a whirlwind romance. After leaving the Air Force, Pat moved his young family to Argentina, where he operated a warehouse on behalf of several oil exploration firms. After six years, his love of sailing led him to purchase a sailboat in St. Thomas, USVI, from where he intended to sail around the world with his family. The reality of managing an inexperienced crew, ages 3 to 8, eventually led him to modify his ambitions to sailing around the Virgin Islands. After a year in the Virgin Islands, Pat sold the boat and returned to SMU where he graduated with an MA in Economics. He then moved to Northern Virginia with his family and began a twenty-five year career with the Central Intelligence Agency. During his career, Pat took on increasing responsibilities and high level positions at the CIA's Directorate of Intelligence. He applied the insights he gained in his academic and professional life when he authored The Twilight of Democracy, published in 1995. After retirement, Pat's wanderlust reignited and he and Jo travelled extensively, visiting numerous countries in all seven continents on conveyances ranging from clipper ships, to river barges and tramp steamers. In addition to travel and sailing, Pat avidly studied languages and was conversant in Spanish, French, and German, in addition to English and Hungarian. His facility with languages had a dark side, as he was also a dreadful punster. Pat is survived by Jo, his wife of 64 years, his children, Patrick J. Kennon, William Kennon, Julia Kennon, and Monica Wall, sons-in-law David Greenspan and Michael Wall, and three grandchildren, Ivan Wall, Edward Wall, and James Wall. A private ceremony will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be donated to .A private ceremony will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be donated to . Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Indiana University Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions National Funeral Home Falls Church , VA (703) 560-4400 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.