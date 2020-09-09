1/1
PATRICK MAGUIRE
1928 - 2020
Patrick Maguire  
Of Falls Church, VA died peacefully September 3, 2020. Patrick was born on March 7, 1928 on a farm outside Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. He immigrated to New York in 1948 and lived in Northern Virginia since 1963. Pat is survived by Margaret, his beloved wife of 60 years; children Marie, Kathleen Storer (Joel), Kevin, Tom, and John (Tracy); grandchildren Bridget and Caroline Storer and Fiona, Ava, and Keira Maguire; brother Frank (Gloria); sister Annie Corrigan, brother-in-law John McKeon, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Mary (Sheridan), brothers, Tommy and Jim, and sister, Mae Martin.Visitation will be at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St, Falls Church on Friday, September 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, September 12 at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Ave, Falls Church at 12 noon. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to DAV Charitable Service Trust or St. James Catholic School Guardian Angel Scholarship Fund. For more information or to leave condolences please visithttps://tinyurl.com/PMfobit

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
