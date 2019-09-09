The Washington Post

Our beloved brother passed away on August 5, 2019, at his home in Washington, DC. Patrick was an international trade attorney with the Washington, DC law firm of Stewart and Stewart. He is survived by his siblings, Sharon Perraut (Ed), Marilyn Branson (Vincent), Nancy Overtone (Rayo), Paul (Sol), and Anne Marie Branzell (John), and by his 12 nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held. Donations may be made in Pat's name to the Capital Area Food Bank or the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 9, 2019
