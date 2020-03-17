

Patrick Galen McGaughan "Packy"



Of Clarksburg, MD, unexpectedly passed away on March 12, 2020, shocking the horse world and those who loved him best. Packy grew up in Montgomery County, MD, attending Damascus Elementary School then Prospect Hall. Before attending Duke University he was a resident rider with the United States Equestrian Team. He was a gold medalist at the 1987 Pan American Equestrian Games. A graduate of the University of Maryland Law school, he practiced law at Thelen Reid for several years before transitioning exclusively to training horses and riders in the sport of eventing.

Funeral services will take place at Banbury Cross, the family farm, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3 p.m., barn appropriate attire, please. Family and friends are asked to bring photos and your stories about Packy, as we will share them then.

There will be a celebration of his life at Seneca Valley Pony Club Horse Trials in Poolesville a weekend in June (details on the celebration to follow) where a cross country jump will be dedicated in his memory. Please look on the USEA website for the date and time of the Memorial Celebration. All testimonials will be welcome at that time.