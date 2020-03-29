

PATRICK FRANCIS McNICKLE (Age 71)



On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Patrick F. McNickle passed away of natural causes. He was born on April 13, 1948, in Washington, DC. He served in the US Army from 1966-69. He retired as an Electrical Engineer from Amtrak after 35 years. Beloved brother of Karen (Kay), Elizabeth (LizAnne/Betty) Hudson-Sures (husband, Brad Sures), James (Mike), and David (Marci McNickle). First born son of the late George Michael and Sophia Barbara McNickle; uncle of Julie Hudson-Wilson and Brian Wilson, Cheryl Hudson and Jasper Cohens, Jr., Gail Hudson, and Kenneth, Caitlin, and Patricia McNickle. Great-uncle of Elora and Callen Wilson, and Jay and Sophie Cohens. Also survived by Aunt Colette McNickle and many cousins. Private Christian burial was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations in Patrick's name can be made to the . Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,