Patrick Stewart
"Mickey" (Age 74)
Of Fort Pierce, Florida passed away on August 28, 2019 in Vero Beach after a prolonged struggle with his illness. Mickey was born to John and Patricia Stewart on July 1, 1945 in Washington, DC. Mickey grew up in Prince Georges County Maryland and was a graduate of Surrattsville Sr. High School. After proudly serving in the United States Navy
, Mickey began his 27 year career in Washington, DC with the C&P Telephone Company which later became Bell Atlantic. He also owned and managed Mickey's Pub in Waldorf, Maryland. Upon retiring from the Outside Plant Engineering Dept. of Bell Atlantic he sold Mickey's Pub and moved to Fort Pierce, Florida. Living in Fort Pierce Mickey established himself as a contractor where he performed repair work at local commercial establishments. He also was employed by St. Lucie County where he worked at the Fairwinds Golf Course maintaining the driving range before his retirement in 2015. Mickey is survived by one brother, John Stewart of Lake Placid, FL. 4. Service scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home in Vero Beach, FL.