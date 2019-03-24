Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK "PAT" WEED.



Patrick Albert Weed

"Pat" (Age 79)



Of Rockville/ Frederick, Maryland on March 20, 2019. He was surrounded by family and died peacefully. He was the husband of Linda E. (Rundell) Weed. Pat was born May 3, 1939 in Washington, DC, and was the 2nd child of the late David L. Weed and Wilma (Sparks) Weed.

He was the beloved husband of Linda E. (Rundell) Weed and is survived by his four children and their families: Robert and Yvonne Weed of Westminster, MD and their children, Patrisha and Logan; Lisa and Dave Simpson of Canton, OH and their children, Matthew, Lauren, and Andrew; Teresa Lammers of Canal Winchester, OH and her children William and Erika; and Charles and Molly Weed of Columbus, OH and their children, Zachary and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his three brothers, Michael and Judy Weed, WV; David and Fawn Weed, MD; and Timothy Weed of MD. He was loved and will be missed by family, friends and colleagues along with his many nephews and nieces and their families, and in-laws. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Harry Rundell, his sister-in-law, Suzanne Weed, nephew, Brian Weed, and his "chosen brother" and best friend Walt Bowers.

On Saturday, March 30, 2019, the family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21701, where a chapel service will begin at 3 p.m. Starting at 4 p.m. the family will host Pat's "Celebration of Life" at the FSK Post #11 American Legion, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pat to the Hospice of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at