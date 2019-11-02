

Patrick Young, Sr.



On October 29, 2019 Patrick Young Sr. Beloved Husband for 38 years of the Late Mary Lou Young; Devoted father of Mollie E. (John) Cavalieri, Del Pat (Meghan) Young Jr., and Danny Young; Loving brother of the Late Mary (Gene) Barker, the Late Bridget (Paul) Pulido, the Late Eileen (Jim) Parish, Desmond (Pru) Young Jr., Sheila (Rich) Downs, Catherine (Fred) Amjad, Una (Earl) Benton, and Karen McMichael; Grandfather to Ryan and Matthew Cavalieri, and Tristan and Finn Young, Loved son of the Late Desmond and Mollie Young. He was devoted to his family and his country serving in The National Guard, The US Air Force, and spending the majority of his professional career in the NSA. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends at the Knights of Columbus in Catonsville, MD. Funeral services at private.