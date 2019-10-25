

Patsy Ruth Anderson (Age 95)



Of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Bridge at Lake Pointe Landing in Hendersonville, NC. She was born in Lakeview, TX to the late Ruth and Ray Lorance, and raised in Mountain Park, OK. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Anderson, and her brother, Wayne Lorance. Patsy was a member of the Methodist Church and was active with Air Force Family Services in the 1950's and 60's.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 75 years, Col. Charles T. Anderson, Retired USAF (originally of De Leon, TX); daughter, Debra Anderson; grandchildren, Jason Fowlkes, Andrew Cheatham, and Kayce Cheatham; and great-grandchildren, Lucas and Amelia Fowlkes.

Fondly referred to as "The Oklahoma Wildcat," Patsy will be remembered for her vivacious personality and dedicated devotion to her family and friends. She will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Linda, at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro, NC.