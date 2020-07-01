FABIAN Patsy R. Fabian September 24, 1932 - June 26, 2020 The world lost a shining presence on June 26, 2020, when Patsy R. Fabian of Sterling, VA died in her sleep, at the age of 87 after a courageous battle against multiple illnesses. She was born on September 24. 1932 in Pulaski, VA to Roy and Elva Runyon. Patsy always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family. She was kind, generous, cheerful, funny, smart, witty, sentimental, enthusiastic and a spiritual woman. She was loved by all who knew her. She was a true lady and displayed this to her family and friends. She was considered the family Matriarch. She was a strong woman who was highly respected by her family and to whom the family turned for advice and help. She will always be known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, soft loving hands and her kind and compassionate spirit. She lived her life; with courage, dignity and grace. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and gave them all of her love. She was loving and much loved. Her real winnings came from spending time with her family. She was a consummate mother and homemaker. Patsy was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She loved to host weekly Sunday dinners and all of the holidays. She provided us meals that the great chefs of the world could not match. She was happiest when friends and family gathered around her dining table and joining the love of her life, Anthony. We will always remember making egg trees, making cookies and all the wonderful holidays together. The love of Patsy's life was her husband Anthony. Their lifelong love affair started at Buckroe Pier in Hampton, VA in 1957. They were married on July 19,1957 and would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary in a few weeks. Anthony often says she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. Anthony is heartbroken and expresses these words to his Patsy; "I wish everyone could experience what we had. You have given me pure unconditional love that could never be measured. Thank you love, for all you have given me and all the love and kindness you gave to our family. Maybe we can setup an Egg Tree and hide some eggs for the kids. Or maybe I could take you to Jones Beach that was fun. I know the Lord will hold you in his arms, you are a special Lady. Remember, hold on to me and don't let me go. All my deepest love always, Tony bug." They were a romantic, through-thick-and-thin couple, dancing to songs, and cuddling on the sofa watching TV football and baseball. Patsy would want all of us to remember her with a smile rather than with tears. She would want us to find comfort in knowing she is free from pain and home with her Heavenly Father, her family gone before and her beloved Anna Marie. She will always continue to bring sunshine into our lives. We will miss her witty sense of humor, her contagious smile, and her love of life. She will be deeply loved forever and will never be forgotten. She was that "one in a million" special kind of person. She is survived by her husband Anthony, her loving children, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. A family only service is being held at Adams- Green Funeral on July 8, 2020 at 2 p.m.A family only service is being held at Adams- Green Funeral on July 8, 2020 at 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store