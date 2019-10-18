The Washington Post

PATSY SHENEMAN

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Alexandria
2932 King Street
Alexandria, VA
Notice
Patsy Miley Sheneman (Age 86)  

Passed away on October 13, 2019 in Spotsylvania, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Sheilla Smith (Gary); grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Anna) and Mark Smith (Sara), special nephew, Timothy Allen (Shelley). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2932 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Interment Ivy Hill Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
